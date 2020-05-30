PLATTSBURGH — Three people were displaced by a fire at 22 Peryea Dr. Thursday.
Morrisonville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shawn Favreau said that firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire, with black smoke and flames visible.
Since it occurred during the day around 11:20 a.m. — when, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, many firefighters were working — Morrisonville called for more manpower from the Cadyville, Town of Plattsburgh District #3 and South Plattsburgh fire departments, he continued.
The Beekmantown and Cumberland Head fire crews stood by at Morrisonville's and District #3's stations, respectively.
Firefighters fought the flames with two lines and had enough water due to a nearby hydrant, Favreau said.
Due to the heat, the responders would work for a short time in the building before being relieved.
They had the blaze under control within 35 to 45 minutes, though there was a lot of "mop-up" as they searched for hot spots, Favreau said.
He believed the structure was a total loss, adding that the owner, Jodie Nephew, had insurance on the double-wide mobile home.
Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross volunteers responded to provide emergency aid to Nephew and two others, according to a press release.
"The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and a 10-year-old child.
"Volunteers also offered emotional support and stuffed animals for the child."
The press release further noted that one of the residents was eligible for veterans' services.
Favreau did not know Nephew's relationship to the other adult or the child.
The fire was ruled accidental in nature; a lead cord connected to either a refrigerator or freezer unit out on the porch had failed, the chief said.
He stressed the need to be very careful not to overload circuits, since that could lead to fire.
The departments were back in service at 3 p.m., Favreau said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.