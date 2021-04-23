Plattsburgh Farmers Market to open at new site

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market vendors will peddle locally-made treats and crafts down at the city's harborside this season, a move that's been years in the making.
The Plattsburgh City Common Council recently OK'd the market's 2021 licensing agreement and Market Manager and Vice President Julie Baughn took the time to thank the city for allowing it to become part of the incoming "harborside playground."
"It's going to be great to be a part of the community that is going to evolve down there. I really, really think it's going to be great for us."
GROWTH EXPECTED
The market typically operates out of a structure situated on the Durkee Street parking lot. For various reasons related to that lot's redevelopment via the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), it was determined the seasonal market would move into a former Municipal Lighting Department building that had been slated for demolition.
It sits just off of Green Street on a stretch of underutilized lakeside property, dubbed the harborside, nearby the Plattsburgh Amtrak Station and Plattsburgh Boat Basin.
That area of city land has long been eyed for future development and is now being considered for a hotel development. Other improvements, including a dog park and/or playground, have also been publicly discussed.
Though the market was expected to operate its 2020 season out of the structure there, the project was paused last spring as city officials awaited approvals of the Durkee lot's redevelopment plans.
Those came early this year and, as previously reported by the Press-Republican, renovations of the building restarted shortly thereafter, including asbestos abatement and plumbing work. The exterior has since been repainted, as well.
OPENING DAY
Work is expected to wrap up in time for the market's Saturday, May 8 opening day. Its last day of the season will be Saturday, October 10.
Baughn said there were just under 35 vendors now signed up with applications still expected from several newcomers.
The market would sell a range of fresh fruit and veggies, various baked goods and maple products, as well as wine and spirits, jams, jellies and honey. Non-food items included quilts, hand-carved wooden crafts, crocheted items, handmade plushies, glass art and jewelry.
"After last year's COVID restrictions, we're looking forward to having it not quite so stringent," Baughn told the Press-Republican. "It has been a long winter and all of the vendors are looking forward to getting back to the market, meeting with people, talking with customers and showing what they created over the long winter months."
Face coverings were still a requirement, social distancing was encouraged and hand sanitizer would be available at each table.
PICNIC AREA
Baughn has long expressed excitement for the new market site, often touting the abundant open space there and various events that could be put on.
Due to continued COVID-19 concerns, the market manager said large events, including live music, would need to wait.
"However, there will be a nice children's area down at the location, both inside and outside," she said, noting craft tables, games and free gift bag giveaways.
Baughn said a picnic area would be set up for patrons to sit and eat lunch or snacks from any of its onsite food trucks and other vendors.
Updates will be posted to the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PlattsburghFarmersCraftersMarket
