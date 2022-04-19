PLATTSBURGH -- The Plattsburgh Community Garden Group kickoff meeting will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Plattsburgh Public Library in the upstairs community room.
Returning gardeners who have already paid and submitted applications need not come to the meeting.
Returning gardeners who haven't renewed, better come and pay at 10 a.m. because it may be too late to mail your info.
New gardeners who are already paid up, if you attend you can pick your plot location. Otherwise the plot will picked for you.
New gardeners who have not paid, better come and pay at 10 a.m. because it may be too late to mail your info.
An initiation for new gardeners will be held at the Penfield Garden, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30. All should come. That will also be a work day for all gardeners.
For more information about the Plattsburgh Community Garden go here: http://PlattsburghCommunityGarden.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.