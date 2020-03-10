PLATTSBURGH — New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should attend the annual meeting and plot lottery at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, in the upstairs meeting room of the Plattsburgh Public Library.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street.
The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening. PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
Plots are assigned for new gardeners at the annual meeting. New gardeners can register in advance or just show up that day.
To learn more about the gardens and to download an application, visit http://www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.
