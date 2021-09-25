Plattsburgh cabin home 'total loss' in fire

PLATTSBURGH — A log cabin home was a total loss in a structure fire Thursday afternoon, the Cumberland Head Fire Department said.
The single-story cabin, which was a 30-by-30-foot home an older couple rented on 154 Algonquin Park, was consumed by smoke by the time the Cumberland Head Fire Department first arrived at about 3:10 p.m., Fire Chief Jim Fleming said.
The couple was not in the home during the fire, Fleming said.
With help from the District 3 and City of Plattsburgh Fire Departments, firefighters took about 40 minutes to knock down the fire, Fleming said. Investigators later determined the cause of the fire to have stemmed from an electrical issue and a lamp.
The exterior of the cabin sustained little damage.
