Plattsburgh businesses celebrate First Fridays

PLATTSBURGH — It's the first Friday of July today, which, before May 2021, wouldn't have meant much, but is now cause for celebration in Plattsburgh City's downtown.
Two artsy businesses, Adirondack Art House on Margaret Street and The Link Arts Center on Court Street, teamed up to co-produce a monthly First Friday initiative, active since May 7, the first Friday of May.
Adirondack Art House Owner Denise Duprey called it an important promotion of the district's arts, culture, local shops and food stops.
"It's one of the ways to try and connect all of the local businesses so that we share this beautiful city," Duprey said. "We have a really vibrant downtown that we would like to promote; we want people to come down and enjoy what we have."
FIRST FRIDAY
The monthly celebration, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, features downtown deals, discounts and/or special events at the various participating businesses, and plan to highlight the community's arts and culture scene.
"Sometimes there is a theme, sometimes not, but every First Friday promises to be something fun," a recent news release from The Link says.
Venues who joined the First Friday initiative from the start include A Beautiful Mess, DressCode, Medusa Gaming, Twisted Carrot, The Link and Adirondack Art House.
Now, three months in, the event has expanded to 13 participating businesses with hopes of growing to 20 by the close of 2021.
Tonight's event features a range of festivities across the city's downtown, like discounted clothes at DressCode, late night hours at Chapter One Coffee and Tea and a Plucky the Rooster coloring contest at Adirondack Art House. The community is also invited to participate in a scavenger hunt, sponsored by SeaComm Federal Credit Union, for a chance to win prizes.
'STRONGER TOGETHER'
City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer called the monthly event a way to attract the community to the city's downtown core.
"We want people to feel comfortable. That they know the place (and) that they can walk around and visit businesses."
The Link Creative Director and CEO Megan Charland said she was excited to bring First Friday to the Lake City.
"This is such a great community event that we get to look forward to every month. We're celebrating our local art scene and our downtown businesses. Collaborating with local business owners over the past few months has been so rewarding and only proves we're stronger together working towards a vibrant downtown."
UPCOMING EVENTS
First Fridays were introduced alongside several other Plattsburgh City events happening this summer season.
The city's Fourth of July celebration, including a parade marshaled by Plattsburgh-born NASA astronaut Michael P. Anderson's family and fireworks, is next on the docket for this Sunday, followed shortly by two of The Strand Center for the Arts' Jumpin' in July concerts. Those, scheduled for July 7 and July 14 on the 23 Brinkerhoff St. lawn from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature Blues artist Dave Keller Bank and reggae/rock/roots band The Equalities, respectively.
Sunrise Rotary's Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival, scheduled for Saturday, July 10 at the Plattsburgh City Beach, follows soon thereafter alongside Plattsburgh City's Community Bike Ride Event planned for Sunday, July 11.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce is also gearing up for its first of six Lake Champlain-based events this summer, the Bassmaster Elite Series, scheduled from Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11.
FIND OUT MORE
Additional First Friday information is available online: www.firstfridayplattsburgh.com
