Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Periods of snow. A burst of heavy snow is expected. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.