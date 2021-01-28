PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order that was issued in the City of Plattsburgh for 97 through 122 Prospect Avenue, 2 through 14 Mason Drive and 1 through 12 Turner Court has been lifted.
Plattsburgh boil water order lifted
