Plattco pushing into the future

PLATTSBURGH — Plattco, an industrial manufacturing and supply company, has called Plattsburgh home for the last 124 years.
After a fortunate year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is looking to push forward into 2022 with new strategies.
Plattco, which started operating on White Street in 1897 and has been there ever since, is home to about 60 employees and the patented double flap airlock valve, which prevents atmosphere leakage for dry materials like cement, asphalt, and iron ore.
When Plattco started as a gray iron foundry, the company mainly manufactured castings and stock valves for paper, mining and other regional businesses. Today, Plattco services industries worldwide with its airlock valve and continues to make custom castings, anvils and occasional andirons.
“What’s neat about Plattco,” Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering Michele Derrigo-Barnes said, “which is very different from many manufacturers, we actually have the capability to make almost everything on sight.”
Using its own foundry and machine and pattern shops, Plattco designs and largely produces its products.
“With the exception of a few purchased items, we can make everything in-house,” Derrigo-Barnes said.
But the big selling point for the company, Derrigo-Barnes said, is the double flap valve, which seals material with two chambers that open and close as it passes through to prevent leakage. The continuous cycles of opening and closing maintains steady flows for the material while also keeping the seal.
Derrigo-Barnes said Plattco’s valve is much improved over the conventional and cheaper rotary valve, which she said is prone to leakage.
“The way we explain the difference between a rotary valve and an airlock is going through a regular door, opening and closing it, or going through a turnstile,” she said.
Maintaining a seal for the material, Derrigo-Barnes said, is important as some can be contaminated, become corrosive and some can even explode.
Plattco manufactures about 30 to 60 airlock valves a month.
“It really depends on what size we’re making,” Derrigo-Barnes said. “There may be a week that we only have two or three, but it’s because we’re making an 18 inch or 24 inch [valve], which is humongous. Like I could fit inside a 24-inch valve.”
Valves range in size from six inches to 24, with a 24-inch costing up to $70,000. But more commonly, valves cost companies less than $10,000, Derrigo-Barnes said.
In the last year, Plattco has not felt as many effects from the COVID-19 pandemic as other companies have, Derrigo-Barnes said.
“We’re privileged to be able to say the last year has been a stable one,” she said.
Plattco qualified for paycheck protection programs loans, allowing it to continue operating. When the pandemic first started affecting businesses, Plattco initially had employees who could work from home do so for 15 weeks. The manufacturing side and some in sales continued working on site.
“We actually put a second shift on in the manufacturing side so we could limit the number of people here at one time,” Derrigo-Barnes said. “But we really weathered the storm well.”
Since then, all employees have been cleared to work on site.
Looking ahead to 2022, Plattco is looking to launch new products. Derrigo-Barnes said the company is in the design stage of a newer double-flap airlock valve that would physically fit places that couldn’t before.
“The new valve will be shorter in design, which will allow us to compete in this new application,” she said.
Derrigo-Barnes said she’s looking ahead to the next year, knowing the company has a strong base.
“I know it’s cliché, but we’re really a big family here. Our employees are the reason we exist,” she said. “People take pride in their work. They enjoy what they do, They enjoy their coworkers. Our culture has really evolved in the last three years in a very positive way.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.