PLATTSBURGH — Conditions of the city's ZBA has sent developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC somewhat back to the drawing board and prevented the city's Planning Board from acting on the Durkee Street redevelopment project until the early weeks of the new year.
"It actually pains me to say that the (City of Plattsburgh) and Prime are requesting to table their applications in front of you," City Planner Malana Tamer told the board Monday.
"So you cannot act."
OPEN UP PARKING
After months of examination, the city's Zoning Board of Appeals voted on the mixed-use development project at its final meeting of the year, granting it a conditional greenlight on Monday, Dec. 21.
ZBA members OK'd two special-use permits then, approving changes to the site's planned unit development boundaries and permitting first-floor apartment units.
One condition required Prime make all 92 parking spaces of an onsite, surface-level lot available for public use. The developer had previously reserved 16 of those spaces for residents and/or patrons of its adjacent development.
CALCULATION SKEWED
"Unfortunately that messes with the alternate parking calculation that the project is utilizing," Tamer said, later adding, "16 spaces are missing."
Charles Gottlieb, Prime's attorney, said the developer was now working to identify a solution.
"Based on what I have heard, finding the 16 spaces onsite is not going to change the location of the building, it's not going to change design of the building," he said, noting that it would likely result in internal alterations only.
"The architecture, building materials, that will all stay the same."
IN SHORT ORDER
Prime Principal Dean Devito said their team was looking at two areas to add the additional spaces, including an amenity deck, to be located on the Saranac River side of the structure, and in the future an underground parking area.
"We're still going through a lot of design and math equations to figure out what we can and what we can't do," he said, adding that he hoped it could be done in a cost effective way.
"(I'm) fairly confident that we can."
Board members were expected to have a revised site plan by the middle of next week.
SPECIAL MEETING
The city's Planning Board scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Jan. 11, but it was later updated on the city's website to Tuesday, Jan. 12 at noon.
The meeting will be held be via Zoom and be livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel.
In accordance with the ZBA's approval earlier this month, if the Planning Board votes in approval at that time, plans were expected to reappear before the city's ZBA for that board to check for any substantive changes.
