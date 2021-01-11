PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Planning Board will likely act on the Durkee Street redevelopment project during a special meeting today at noon, City Planner Malana Tamer says.
ZBA APPROVAL
It has been nearly a year since the project's site plan first appeared before the body.
Though Planning Board members have said for months they were ready to take action on the project, they awaited the determination of fellow city volunteer board the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Members of that body OK'd project applications late last month, but with some caveats, including requiring developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC make the entirety of its onsite parking lot available for public use.
The developer had previously reserved 16 of its 92 spaces for residents and/or patrons of its adjacent, five-story development.
PARKING CALCULATIONS OFF
Since the project would replace a now 289-space parking lot in the city's downtown core, downtown parking had been one of the most talked about issues circling the controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project.
The city said it constructed enough parking spaces nearby to cut any losses, including adding spaces to the Broad Street parking lot and building the new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza, both of which were located about 500 feet from the Durkee Street parking area. Additional spaces were also found in a shared lot with Clinton County.
Parking availability at the development site had also been heavily discussed and had pushed Prime to build an onsite, surface-level lot on about half of the site's 3.4 acres, nearly 80 spaces of which were to be open for public use.
Per its calculations, Prime determined its structure, to house residential units and commercial space, would require 217 parking spaces. The developer had used combined above- and under-ground parking options, as well as 16 spaces in the adjacent lot, to find the spaces.
The ZBA's conditional approval required Prime to readdress its parking calculations in order to put those "missing" 16 spaces elsewhere. The developer had pulled its applications off the Planning Board's agenda last month to do so.
FOUND PARKING
Prime Principal Dean Devito had said they were looking at two areas to add the additional spaces, including an amenity deck, to be located on the Saranac River side of the structure, and in the future underground parking area.
Tamer told the Press-Republican Monday that the developer had submitted changes to the Planning Board.
Prime shrunk the courtyard's terrace space to put seven spaces there and added 9 more to the underground lot, she said.
"The project architect, Steve McKenzie, will be at the meeting Tuesday to walk us through the changes," Tamer said. "No other changes have been made to the site plan."
VIRTUAL MEETING
The Planning Board has three items related to the project, including two subdivisions and the site plan.
It will also need to take action on the project's State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) findings.
The special meeting will be held via Zoom Tuesday, Jan. 12, starting at noon. It is planned to be livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel as well.
