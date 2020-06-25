PLATTSBURGH — The city's Planning Board intends to act on the Durkee Street redevelopment project at its regular session next month.
"I just want to make sure that the Planning Board and the applicant are on the same page," Planning Board member Derek Rosenbaum said Monday.
"We are planning to take action as soon as we can."
EXTENSION GRANTED
Prime Plattsburgh LLC, the project's developer, and the City of Plattsburgh have had applications before the board since early 2020, but action on those applications depend upon special-use permit approvals at the Zoning Board of Appeals level.
The city's ZBA and Planning Board were, per city code, to act upon the project's related applications within 62 days of their public hearings's closures.
Though the hearings closed in April, Prime representatives recently granted the ZBA a 30-day extension, allowing for a late July decision.
Rosenbaum said it was the Planning Board's intention to make application determinations as soon as possible, which pending ZBA determinations, was expected to take place at that board's July meeting, as well.
ENVIRONMENTAL FINDINGS
As involved agencies of the project's State Environmental Quality Review Act process, known as the generic environmental impact statement, or GEIS, both city boards were also required to submit findings of that study.
The City Common Council, as lead agent, OK'd its finding statement earlier this year, finding no adverse impacts of the proposed development.
The Planning Board held a special meeting last Friday to work out the language of its own finding statement and board members planned to vote on that document in July, too.
REDUCING LEGAL VULNERABILITY
During the special meeting, alternate member Curt Gervich was advised by special environmental legal counsel Mark Schachner to back out of Durkee project conversations.
Gervich, in his alternate member role, will not be a voting member for the redevelopment project, but has often participated in its discussion.
Schachner said this could put the five-member board at risk in the case of a legal challenge, stating it could create an "overboard" situation, where they have "more members participating as board members than are lawfully seated."
"The prevailing view in New York is that alternate members should not participate unless they're acting as members. . . since (Gervich) is an alternate, non-voting member on this project and its applications, then he should not be involved in it's discussion."
CITY PARKING NEEDS
Prime's plans for the lot hoped to build a mixed-use development project atop the Durkee Street parking area, currently home to 289 spaces.
The developer included nearly 300 parking spaces in its design plans, though only 50 would be open to the public.
The some 250 left for its development's users was less than what the city's zoning code required for such a development, but Prime and the city have long asked for a deviation, stating the city code was out of date and not in line with the actual parking needs of the city's downtown core.
This stance is at odds with the opinion's of those opposed to the project, who have said, without the lot, there would not be enough parking downtown.
At the Monday night Planning Board meeting, the city gave a presentation, explaining the methodology behind the requested deviation.
'AN UNPRACTICAL FORMULA'
It was said that, according to information available from the Clinton County Real Property Office's website, using the zoning code's current method of calculations for the properties now situated within the city's Special Assessment District, some 2,800 to 3,600 parking spaces would be required there for it to be up to code.
But, within that footprint, there were only 1,500 public/private spaces.
Through more than 120 parking counts performed Monday through Friday of last year, it was said that the busiest parking hour of the day was from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and, during that time, some 270-plus were, on average, still left available within the district.
Planning Board member Richard Perry said he found value in the city's report, saying, "in order to put value to an alternate method of calculating parking demand and actual parking provided, I felt that it was important to know what the actual prescribed demand by the code is and whether it's practical or not.
"It seems by (the city's) calculations that it's an unpractical formula."
NEXT MEETING
The board scheduled another special meeting for the project on Wednesday, July 8 at noon.
Its next regular session will take place on Monday, July 27.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.