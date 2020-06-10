PLATTSBURGH — At a special meeting dedicated to the Durkee Street project, members of the city's Planning Board decided more discussion was needed before a possible vote at their regular session later this month.
"My feeling is, have a special meeting, finalize these finding statements, and, at that point, start to discuss what we are actually going to vote on, motions to vote on," board member Maurica Gilbert said Monday night.
The board agreed to meet again next Wednesday, but, per the city's website, later changed the time to Friday, June 19 at noon.
DRI PROJECT
Prime Plattsburgh LLC looked to construct a multi-story apartment complex at what is now the Durkee Street parking lot as part of the City of Plattsburgh's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
It was to include public/private parking, commercial space and a pedestrian walkway.
The developer has applications before the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and its Planning Board.
Decisions of the Planning Board pend special use permit approvals of the Zoning Board.
JUNE VOTE
At the Planning Board's May meeting, City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller referenced a section of city code that could push both boards to cast votes on the Durkee Street development at their June sessions.
The code states, if the boards conduct a public hearing on an application, they "shall decide upon the application within 62 days after the hearing."
Both boards closed their public hearings on the project's related applications in late April, then starting the clock.
The time frame could be extended via mutual consent of both the applicant and the board.
Schneller had said the worry was, without a "timely" decision, the boards could face a possible claim from the applicant.
FINDING STATEMENTS
That in mind, the Planning Board scheduled a special meeting in early June to discuss project documents, such as the finding statement of its generic environmental impact statement, or GEIS.
That New York State Environmental Quality Review Act process, a mix of project descriptions, public comments and studies, wrapped up earlier this year and had found no adverse impacts of the proposed development.
As part of that process, the lead agent, the City Common Council, as well as involved agencies, like the city's ZBA and Planning Board, had to OK finding statements.
"It is common that the involved agency would adopt what the lead agency put forward, but it's certainly not required," Schneller said Monday night. "This Planning Board is bound by what is called the 'administrative record' and that's basically the substance of the GEIS.
"Meaning you can't go outside of that record and part of those confines would be your personal opinion or generic community opposition," he continued.
"You're really bound by what the experts have said already."
At Monday night's special meeting, Planning Board members reviewed the findings previously approved by the council and made changes for its board.
LAWSUIT FILED
Some community members, including members of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, have noted, what they believed to be, adverse impacts of the development on the city's downtown character, as well as its parking, walkability and other features.
The coalition has long threatened legal action and announced late last week that it had filed a suit against the city. The basis of the litigation was the transfer of waterfront property, which, under state code, a municipality was not permitted to do.
The mayor has said, however, that the city found no merit in the lawsuit as the actual waterfront would remain in the City of Plattsburgh's possession.
Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition called on the city's ZBA and Planning Board to "adjourn all future proceedings, pending the outcome of this litigation."
There was no mention of the lawsuit at Monday night's special meeting.
