PERU — Amid the year's uncertainties, Rulfs Orchard thought its future could be shaky.
"It's hard to remember how it was before," Business Manager Shannon Wilkins said of life prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were scared, watching the governor give his updates every day.
"I remember us thinking, 'Do we close? Do we stay open?'"
By the start of August, though, Wilkins said sales were looking pretty steady.
"I can't say for sure," she continued, "but I think our numbers are going to be right in line with last year."
FAMILY OPERATION
Wilkins and sister Amanda Whisher help run the 130-plus-acre agribusiness with their father, John Rulfs, and grandfather, Bob.
It was Bob who put down Peru roots in the early 1950s. He operated a nearby dairy farm, as well.
About five years ago, Rulfs Orchard's store moved out of its former location and into a massive red barn building at 531 Bear Swamp Road.
The store is accompanies by cornfields, berry fields, a pumpkin patch, farm animals, apple trees and greenhouses.
ALL-SEASON BUSINESS
Rulfs Orchard's hot ticket items vary by season, Wilkins said.
The business manager noted flower basket sales in the spring, u-pick berries in the summer, pumpkin patch visits in the fall and baked good pick-ups in the winter.
Many locals know the family-run business for its homemade doughnuts, though, which get made fresh daily year-round. Depending on the time of year, those treats could vary in flavor from plain to apple cider to blueberry to maple to pumpkin and more.
Wilkins said her husband, Riley, runs the bakery, starting doughnut batches at 6 a.m. each day. In 2019, Rulfs sold approximately 420,000 doughnuts.
"On an average fall day," Wilkins said, "we sell anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000 doughnuts a day."
NAVIGATING THE STORM
While considered essential under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's initial PAUSE order in March, Rulfs wasn't sure if staying open was the right move.
"We still had to take care of our crops," Wilkins said, "but we didn't know if it was safe for our workers and customers."
The business manager said they pushed forward, though, keeping business flowing by finding new ways of doing things, like its u-pick berry season
Instead of allowing pickers to bring in their own berry containers and weigh them for sale by the pound, Wilkins said, Rulfs sold quart containers to pickers before sending them into the strawberry, raspberry and blueberry fields.
"We would have needed a check-in place and a check-out place," she said. "Otherwise, we felt there would be too much of a risk. We just don't have the staff for that.
"We followed some other farm places to see what they were doing and so far it has gone well."
REVAMPED WEBSTORE
At the pandemic's start, Rulfs Orchard also worked with marketing firm Boire Benner Group to renovate its virtual webstore.
Wilkins thought the online store would give locals a more comfortable way of pandemic shopping.
The business manager said the site featured some of the more popular items, like baked goods, honey and some fruits and veggies. Items become available for pick up 24 hours after the order was placed.
"It didn't have the big impact that I thought it would," Wilkins admitted. "People liked it for the convenience, though. If you can just order something online, why wouldn't you? It's easier."
The site can be found at: https://www.rulfsorchard.com/web-store.
WORKING VISAS
A large portion of Rulfs Orchard workers travel to the U.S. from Jamaica annually. Wilkins said many had been with the business for several years.
With concerns of the novel coronavirus, the agribusiness wasn't sure if those workers would be able or willing to return.
While Wilkins said its first round of workers were delayed in early spring, a majority of the rest had gotten to New York safely and with little issues.
"We've been so lucky."
FALL FESTIVITIES
Though Rulfs Orchard typically welcomes families and locals to its acreage in the fall for autumn festivities, like apple picking, wagon rides and a corn maze, Wilkins wasn't sure what those activities would look like in 2020.
"I doubt we'll be able to stuff families onto a wagon ride and bring them out to the pumpkin patch," she said.
The business manager said those details would be coming soon.
