PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High School Co-principal James Manchester says his recent posting of an apparently nude photo to one of the district's Twitter accounts was an accident.
"Realizing what I had done, I immediately deleted it. It was intended for me only as a 'before' picture for a weight loss program I started," he said in a statement to The Press-Republican.
"It is my hope that our school community will view me as the teacher, coach and administrator that has served the Plattsburgh City School District with integrity over the last 20 years."
QUICKLY DELETED
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun also said that Manchester's post was an accident and that the photo was intended to help track progress through a weight loss program.
Though it was quickly deleted, he continued, the picture was screenshot and circulated.
Lebrun said a brief investigation into the matter was conducted.
"It was the individual in question who immediately notified me of this accident and of the related details, which therefore left little else to investigate."
A screenshot of the photo sent to The Press-Republican shows Manchester from the waist up, not wearing any clothing that is visible within the frame.
He is holding a phone in front of part of his face, so the photo seems to be a mirror selfie, a self-portrait that is composed by taking a picture of one's image in a mirror.
ADMIN RIGHTS
As superintendent, Lebrun designates administrative rights to social media platforms. The district has seven Twitter accounts, with one or two administrators each and, since most are school-based, these generally include principals, he added.
The district does not have a policy governing employees' personal social media activity.
"We do speak periodically about the importance of portraying professionalism — even in one's personal activities. Overall, our employees are visible, active, respected members of the communities in which they reside, and while there are occasional social media posts which are referred to my attention, this is an irregular and uncommon occurrence."
IMPORTANT LESSON
Lebrun said the incident "serves as an important lesson about the perils of social media — in this case the durability of an accidental post."
"The response has therefore been to encourage our administrators to be vigilant and careful regarding their posting," he continued.
Lebrun reiterated that the event was clearly an accident.
"Social media platforms are useful and popular channels for engaging our constituents, and participation therein is robust and active," he said.
"As we've seen however, they are not without their risk, and my colleagues and I who manage these accounts will certainly redouble our caution as we make posts and engage our fellow Hornets."
