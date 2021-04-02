MINNEAPOLIS – Good Friday marked the fifth day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis Police Department officer, knelt for nine minutes and 36 seconds on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed 46-year-old Black man who was laying face down when he died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
On the day that George Floyd died, attorney Sarah Davis was on maternity leave because of the recent adoption of a second child.
“My sense was that we just watched the Minneapolis police officers murder George Floyd, a Black man, in South Minneapolis really not that far from the Legal Rights Center where I work,” Davis, executive director of the Legal Rights Center and a North Country native, said.
“It's about 20 blocks from my office, where the Legal Rights Center is. I was horrified just like everybody else.
"I didn't know a lot about Minnesota when I came here. I didn't know a lot about the Minneapolis Police Department or the deeply problematic relationship between law enforcement and communities of color here in Minnesota and Minneapolis more specifically.”
Davis graduated from Plattsburgh High School in the Class of 1999.
There, she was captain of the soccer team and was inducted in the school's Hall of Fame for her soccer skills.
At Brandeis University, she majored in psychology, and went on to study law at Northeastern University School of Law in Boston.
In 2012, she joined the Legal Rights Center as a Youth Advocate attorney and Restorative Facilitator, according to the center's website.
Prior to becoming executive director, Davis served as associate director and was responsible for developing, innovating and growing the center's work with youth through the Youth: Education, Advocacy & Restorative Services (Y:EARS) Program.
Before Floyd's fateful encounter with MPD officers, he'd purchased cigarettes, allegedly with a counterfeit $20 bill, at Cup Foods, a grocery store located at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood of Minneapolis, according to media reports.
By that time, Davis had lived in Minnesota long enough to know the fraught relationship between the MDP and BIPOC communities.
“I think there's very strong history of police violence toward the Black and Brown community here and across the nation, but we're talking about Minneapolis, here,” she said.
At the time of this interview, Chauvin's trial was on lunch break.
When not in meetings, Davis watches and listens to as much of the trial as she can.
“It is being livestreamed, which is a huge thing,” she said.
“It's the first time in Minnesota that a trial has ever been livestreamed. So, it's a really big deal.”
TRIAL COMMUNITY SUPPORT
In response to community identified needs for support, the center implemented a Community Action Plan to provide legal and restorative practice resources to communities, according to the center's website.
“Essentially, we're trying to support our community through this trial and the trial that will come up,” Davis said.
“The other three officers (J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao) involved are scheduled to start their trial in August.
“There are three main ways we are doing that. One is doing trial education, so helping folks understand the criminal legal system and the criminal jury trial process because, as I said, this is the first time that a trial has ever been livestreamed here or broadcast here.
“So a lot of folks watching and listening who have a lot of interest but don't necessarily have the understanding or experience to know what is happening there.”
The center, a nonprofit law firm, has a legal focus of criminal defense work.
“So, we are really uniquely situated as a community organization to be able to help explain to folks what they are seeing and help people understand,” Davis said.
“So doing everything from like hosting community forums to help sort of unpack what people are seeing and hearing online because of COVID.
“We're putting out a lot of videos about understanding the different parts of the trial process, infographics on social media, that type of thing.”
A March 31 virtual panel, “Perspectives on Justice and the Chauvin Murder Trial” featured Andrew Gordon, deputy director of Community Legal Services, Legal Rights Center; Nekima Levy Armstrong, founder of Racial Justice Network; Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, Hennepin County; and Davis.
“We bring together lawyers and leaders from the community who can help people understand what they are seeing, what is happening,” Davis said.
“We take questions and answer them. We usually have 300 to 500 people joining those spaces with us and countless others. But we also livestream it on Facebook, and there are thousands of people who watch it on there.”
The center also does a lot of restorative justice work.
“For very obvious reasons, this trial is really triggering and traumatizing, the whole incident is very traumatizing for our community, and so we are holding spaces to help people process what's happening and what they are seeing and hearing in a restorative way,” Davis said.
“We are doing that with educators, so that they then can hold those spaces with students and young people in their classrooms but also for the general community.
“The third thing that we are doing, because we are criminal defense attorneys, is we are providing legal support for demonstrators and protesters.”
Support ranges from operating a 24-hour legal hotline and jail visits to those arrested.
“And then doing on the ground know-your-rights training for protesters so that they know what their rights are while they are at the protests,” she said.
At the center, lawyers and law students are trained, as well as staff, to go out to protests to do this.
“Really condensed, like five to ten minutes, for folks who are at a protest to understand what are their rights are there,” she said.
Davis thinks it's important for folks to know "I'm a white woman from upstate New York, from the North Country, and, as executive director, I'm leading an organization that was founded by the Black and American Indian communities here in Minneapolis."
"It was founded by those communities because of the ongoing oppression and harm caused to those communities by the criminal legal system and law enforcement. So I'm really mindful every single day that is not about centering me and my experience,” she said.
Davis is the first woman and member of the LGBTQIA+ community to serve as the center's executive director.
“I see my job, and what I try to live everyday, as advancing the vision that our founding communities, who still lead our organization, advancing that vision and really centering the voices and the vision of Black and Indigenous communities of color here in Minnesota,” she said.
