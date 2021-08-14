PLATTSBURGH – Cliff Haven resident Chad Baker listened to Phish's recent Ruoff Music Center shows in Nobleville, Indiana while meeting the day earlier this week.
There was a time he was boots on the ground wherever Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, Mike Gordon and Page McConnell breathed air.
Life and tech has changed that.
In the summer of 1996, Chad's crew — Tony LaClair, Matt Brown and Bill Duffany — followed Phish hither and thither.
The Clifford Ball wasn't their phirst Phish phry, and the Phans turned their passion for Vermont's most phamous jam band into a bonafide business, SWM Productions.
It's not a stats reference but a baseball pitch metaphor, snake with a mustache.
Before SWM Productions officially formed, members worked at The Clifford Ball sequels, The Great Went, Aug.16-17 1997, and The Lemonwheel, Aug. 16-17, 1998, at the Loring Commerce Centre (decommissioned Loring Air Force Base) in Limestone, Maine.
Great Northeast Productions was the producer of the shows, and Phish Inc. was a co-producer, according to Chad.
SWM worked the Camp Oswego Festival on July 17-18, 1999 at the Oswego County Airport in Volney, NY.
“A bunch of us went down and spent a month working for that big New Year's Eve show down in Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation for the millennial in 2000,” he said.
“We ran the motor pool, so getting all the cars and getting anything that people wanted to do,” he said.
“I specifically was a production assistant, a go-fer. We were burning through like $10,000 credit card limits at Home Depot like every two days buying stuff for them.
“From the people I talk to, it was a similar thing here (Ball Square). It was a small city that gets built in the span of about two to three weeks. It gets done by a huge crew.”
Locally, SWM produced the last few years of Pondstock at the Twin Ponds Campsite in Peru.
“One of the bands that we booked was Pork Tornado, which was Fishman from the band, Phish,” Chad said.
“It was his side project then. It was the first time they were back in the area.”
At the Aug. 4-5, 2001 event, the acts included: Pork Tornado, Melvin Seals, South Catherine Street Jug Band, The Seth Yacovone Band, Hazin' Jane, Redneck Aliens, The Bailey Brothers, Mr. Charlie & Blues for Breakfast and The Blind Pig Blues Band.
SWM produced shows at the Strand until 2003, but Chad holds dear his Phish glory days.
“I got to work for my favorite band,” he said.
