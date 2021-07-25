Peru's Applefest will make return as one-day event

PERU — Peru’s annual Applefest is back after restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the event to just a raffle last year.
With Applefest’s return, John Ryan, Applefest event chairman said, so does a community staple for Peru and the surrounding North Country region.
“It’s a St. Augustine Parish fundraiser, but over the years, it’s become a community celebration with the people from Peru and all over the North Country,” Ryan said. “We get a huge turnout for the parade and then on the grounds afterward.”
“[Applefest] was like everything else, socially. We missed seeing everybody,” Ryan said of the event being mostly gone last year.
The 43rd annual St. Augustine’s Applefest will be a one-day event on Sept. 18 this year with a parade, music, a craft fair, games, food and more.
In prior years, the event was normally a two-day event and also included a carnival, which will not be retuning to this year’s Applefest, Ryan said.
“We decided to try something new. Staffing could become an issue with two days,” Ryan said, “so we thought we could staff one day and have a successful event that way.”
An Applefest highlight, Ryan said, is the parade, which he said does a good job of representing the local community.
“Probably one of the best things about the parade is people really go out of their way to have some very nice floats,” Ryan said.
“It really shows a great representation of all of the community organizations and a lot of the local businesses,” he continued.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.