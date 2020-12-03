PERU — The Town of Peru's 2021 budget tax levy is $56,919 under the state-mandated tax cap, Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald says.
With general and highway funds as well as special districts included, the spending plan comes to $5,179,482, with $3,170,431 to be raised by taxes.
The Town Board unanimously adopted the budget during a special meeting held Nov. 16.
TAX RATES
All but one of the town's tax rates are set to decrease in 2021. The exception is the rate for the residential Valcour Sewer District #1, which will remain at 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
McDonald explained that district has a very low number of users, making it difficult to reduce the rate and still cover the cost to run it and replace pumps.
Decreases in the remaining tax rates (all per $1,000 of assessed property value) range from two to 29 cents:
• General: $2.33 in 2020 to $2.25.
• Highway: $2.42 in 2020 to $2.27.
• Town Water Districts #1,2,3: $2.20 in 2020 to $1.91.
• Peru Sewer District #1: $.23 in 2020 to $.21.
• Valcour Sewer District #2 (Commercial): $.60 in 2020 to $.57.
• Peru Fire District: $1.38 in 2020 to $1.27.
The town conducted reassessments of property values this year.
"The town always tries to lessen the tax burden, but the reassessments helped to offset the decrease," Confidential Secretary to the Board Pamela Barber said.
ELECTED OFFICIALS' SALARIES
McDonald and Town Board members decided not to take raises for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barber explained a resolution was done after the budget was adopted to change the salaries back to 2020 levels. The additional planned funds will roll over into the fund balances.
McDonald's supervisor salary will remain at $25,338 and each of the four councilors will receive $7,706.50.
According to the town's final budget, Dianne Miller, the town clerk, tax collector and registrar, will see a $1,633 raise, bringing her salary to $27,918.
Town Justices James Kirby and Larry Cabana are each set to receive $492.50 raises for annual salaries of $20,191.50.
Town Highway Superintendent Michael Farrell's salary will increase by $2,784 to $63,500, final budget numbers indicate.
CAPITAL PROJECTS
McDonald noted that the town budgeted for a 20 percent reduction in CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding from the state, which will impact road-paving. He added that the town does not budget county sales tax.
Capital projects in 2021 include starting a $5 million sewer upgrade required by the state, the supervisor said.
Barber added that replacements of two large culverts and a bridge were also planned.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
