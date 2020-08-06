PERU — A structure fire resulted in the total loss of a mobile home Wednesday night, according to Peru Fire Chief Kevin O’Neil.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze around 10:20 p.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch.
The single-wide trailer on Route 22 just north of Arnold Road was fully involved when fire crews first arrived, O’Neil said, and was totally lost to the flames.
The residents were next door at the time the fire started and were not injured, according to O’Neil.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries but is now OK, he added.
Departments from Keeseville and South Plattsburgh provided mutual aid while Clinton County Car 6 coordinated, O’Neil said.
“It was a real quick knockdown,” O’Neil said. “It was an older trailer, so it was gone pretty quick.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters cleared the scene around midnight, according to dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.