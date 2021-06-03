Peru school bus sustains extensive damage following accident

PLATTSBURGH — A Thursday morning crash involving a Peru Central School District school bus at the intersection of Irish Settlement Road and Military Turnpike resulted in no injuries, the district said.
“A preliminary medical assessment of the bus driver and elementary students was completed at the scene of the accident — no major injuries were noted,” the Peru Central School district said in a news release.
State Police said the school bus, a 2008 international with 12 students on board, was driving west on Irish Settlement Road and attempted to turn left onto Military Turnpike. That’s when the bus’s driver, Melissa Duprey, 47, of Peru, failed to observe a 2016 Toyota Prius that was driving east, police said.
As a result, the Prius collided with the bus’s rear end, police said. Duprey was ticketed.
There were no transports to hospitals from the crash that took place at about 8:41 a.m., the South Plattsburgh Fire Department said.
Superintendent Thomas Palmer said three students were released to their parents at the location of the crash, while the remaining students were taken to school, where they were assessed again by medical professionals, the district’s release said.
Counseling services were also provided to students when they returned.
Palmer said the bus’s rear axle appeared to have sustained extensive damage and will be off the road indefinitely while the district determines if the bus is worth salvaging.
With new buses approved in the district’s budget, Palmer said, there’s a possibility that the bus gets retired.
The South Plattsburgh and District 3 fire departments responded to the crash, along with the Morrisonville-Schuyler Volunteer Ambulance Service, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police.
“I do want to commend our emergency agencies,” Palmer said. “They were all fabulous. They provided a very nurturing environment during a difficult time.”
