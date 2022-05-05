PERU — Peru Central School District voters are set to consider a $51,956,692 budget for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The spending plan includes a 3% tax levy increase, which comes to $554,449 and is compliant with the state-mandated tax cap.
“This tax levy increase attempts to balance the costs of sustaining a school district with the inflationary pressures everyone is experiencing,” the budget newsletter reads.
CLOSE GAPS
In his message to residents, Superintendent of Schools Scott Storms said the district, with additional Foundation Aid from the state and financial resources from federal COVID-related grants, is looking to maintain current programming for students “and to continue the efforts to close the academic and social-emotional gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Our goal is to continue to build back our students’ instructional competencies,” he added. “We will continue to align our programs to support the education of our students, as we continue to get back to normal instruction following these past two years of a pandemic.”
Additions made in the proposed 2022-2023 budget that aim to improve instruction or operations include upgrading obsolete security panels within the door access system, expansion of modified sports opportunities for students and the establishment of a hardware parts replacement account for the district’s inventory of Chromebooks, laptops and math calculators, the newsletter says.
Tax rate estimates are expected to be included in a budget notice prior to the vote on May 17, as the updated assessed property values and equalization rates were not available when the newsletter was printed.
A public hearing is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10.
THREE PROPOSITIONS
In addition to the budget, voters will be asked to consider three referendum items.
The first authorizes the purchase and, at the board’s discretion, finance of three standard 65-passenger school buses and one wheelchair school bus for a total aggregate maximum cost of $563,575.48.
It is expected that state aid will set off 88% of that expense, the newsletter says.
Another proposition authorizes the liquidation and dissolution of the “General Purpose Capital Reserve Fund,” which was created to fund a portion of the capital project that is nearing completion.
The third will allow establishment of a Capital Reserve Fund, which over time would accumulate $1.5 million, to partially fund a future capital project within the next 10 years.
ONE OPEN BOARD SEAT
Two candidates are running for one five-year term on the school board.
Kara Bruno-Hicks and Edward Webbinaro are on the ballot to fill the seat being vacated by Linda Morgan. The winner will serve from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
MAY 17 ELECTION
In-person voting on the school budget, propositions and board of education seat will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in the Peru High School gymnasium, 17 School St.
Information on voting by absentee is available at https://www.perucsd.org/absentee-ballot-application-for-may-17-2022-vote/.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.