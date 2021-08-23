PERU — A Peru man was killed in a one-car crash on the Adirondack Northway Saturday evening.
State Police said that at about 6 p.m., Herrick Cross, 66, of Peru, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck north on I-87 when he lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the east shoulder of the road.
The vehicle overturned in the ditch onto its roof, police said.
Cross was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans, police said.
Cross's body was transported to University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Monday.
An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.
