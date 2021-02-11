PERU — Troopers arrested a Peru man after he killed a 7-month-old German Shepherd puppy, according to a news release from State Police.
The arrest drew the attention of a national organization.
Raymond A. Mangieri, 27, was charged Thursday after an investigation by State Police uncovered that Mangieri killed the puppy and later disposed of it in a garbage can, the release said.
Mangieri was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, a class E felony under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, the release said.
He was virtually arraigned by Saranac Town Court and is scheduled to return to Peru Town Court at a later date. Mangieri, a parolee, was then transported to Clinton County Jail for violating his parole, the release said.
Animal Wellness Action, an advocacy group against animal cruelty out of Washington, D.C., applauded authorities for arresting Mangieri.
“We hope this arrest sends a strong signal to New Yorkers that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our modern-day society,” Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, wrote in a statement.
“For far too long the law has overlooked animal cruelty crimes, and we hope the U.S. Representatives from New York and U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand will join our efforts to pass the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crack down on animal cruelty.”
Irby also noted a rising number of animal cruelty arrests in the past week in Michigan, Hawaii, Portland, Texas, Henderson County, Texas, Nevada and Los Angeles County.
