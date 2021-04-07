PERU — On March 31, State Police arrested Stephen T. Ales, 34, of Peru, following a report that he was manufacturing methamphetamine in his residence on Mark Way in the town of Peru, State Police say.
Ales was found in possession of multiple precursors used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a press release said, and the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team responded and rendered the scene secure.
Ales was charged with one count of second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, and was virtually arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail due to two previous felony convictions.
A parole warrant was also lodged at Clinton County Jail, the release said. State Police were assisted by the New York Department of Correction and Community Supervision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.