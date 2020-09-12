PERU — Investigation into the burglary at Old Lantern Gun Shop here continues.
State Police say that, sometime overnight between Tuesday to Wednesday, unknown suspect(s) broke into the State Route 9 business and stole multiple firearms.
A large glass window was broken in the front of the store.
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman has said the firearms' whereabouts is unknown, posing a risk to public safety.
The store has been in operation on Route 9 since 1968.
No further information was available Friday.
Anyone with knowledge of where the firearms are should contact Investigator Bryan Caron at the Plattsburgh State Police station at 518-873-2777 immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.