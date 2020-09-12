PERU — Investigation into the burglary at Old Lantern Gun Shop here continues.

State Police say that, sometime overnight between Tuesday to Wednesday, unknown suspect(s) broke into the State Route 9 business and stole multiple firearms.

A large glass window was broken in the front of the store.

State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman has said the firearms' whereabouts is unknown, posing a risk to public safety.

The store has been in operation on Route 9 since 1968.

No further information was available Friday.

Anyone with knowledge of where the firearms are should contact Investigator Bryan Caron at the Plattsburgh State Police station at 518-873-2777 immediately.

 

