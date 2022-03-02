Peru Grand Union holds grand opening ceremony

PERU — There was a lot to celebrate at the grand opening of a Grand Union grocery store here Wednesday afternoon.
Store Manager Jeff Cross started off the ceremony by thanking the staff for helping to transition the grocery store from Top’s to Grand Union in such a short period of time.
Top’s left the Gorman Way location on Feb. 6, and Grand Union replaced it one week later.
MORE PRODUCTS
Cross said they’re planning to have products available at the store that they weren’t able to get before.
“We have a lot more items available to us now. We were definitely constricted in a lot of ways under Tops — basically the order book has been completely opened up to us,” Cross said.
“It sounds like it will be a much easier process getting local vendors in here. With Top’s, we were always sort of away from their heartland. It was more difficult. We’re starting these 12 stores from the ground up, this is our heartland, this is ground zero.”
Customers can expect to find an extensive variety of fresh and prepared foods, including wraps and rotisserie chicken. The deli will also offer a wide selection of Boar’s Head cold cuts.
FOOD PANTRY DONATION
As part of the grand opening ceremony, Peru’s Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) food pantry branch was also presented with a check donation of $1,000.
JCEO outreach worker April Wright was there to accept the check on JCEO’s behalf and said the money will help provide the food pantry with any items they run low on.
“We don’t just supply food pantry items. We also supply hygiene products and household goods — anything the community needs and may not have access to,” Wright told the Press-Republican.
JCEO Development Director Ellie Jent was also in attendance for the ceremony, and she said the donation will also help JCEO acquire smaller items that are harder to write a grant for.
“Like someone who needs a car battery,” Jent said as an example. “Very random, miscellaneous things.”
“It's also good to get this press coverage, because even though we do a lot in the area, there are still people who have never heard of us and don't know what we do.”
12 NEW GRAND UNIONS
The grand opening ended with a ribbon cutting by Cross as he was met with a round of applause.
Per a recent Grand Union press release, the Peru location is one of 12 Grand Union’s that are celebrating a grand opening this week as C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. has worked to bring the supermarket back to New York and Vermont.
GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers will operate the 12 stores.
RED DOT SAVINGS
“Each of these Grand Union stores will showcase C&S’s already successful retail strategies and be supported by our strong wholesale supply chain,” Eric Winn, chief operating officer for C&S Wholesale Grocers, stated in a press release.
“They will feature our latest innovations in digital programming, loyalty, private brands, category management, promotional strategies and fresh assortment, pricing and marketing.”
According to the press release, customers that join Grand Union’s Red Dot Savings Program can look to automatically receive discounts on their favorite items, digital coupons and more.
The store hours will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
“There are already a lot of positive changes that we’ve seen and we’re looking to keep going with that,” Cross told the Press-Republican.
“And I'm sure our community is going to recognize that.”
