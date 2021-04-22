PERU — Hoping to eliminate confusion about who can open an account there, Peru Federal Credit Union recently changed its name to Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union.
CEO Maggie Fournier-Pope said the credit union was excited to share the news with its members and the greater community.
"We wanted our communities to know that we serve more than just the Peru area and have sometimes struggled with the misconception that you had to be a teacher or live in Peru to use our credit union," Fournier-Pope said.
"By creating a more inclusive name, this will greatly help us spread the message."
BANKING HISTORY
Peru Federal Credit Union has branches in Peru, AuSable Forks and Keeseville, as well as one soon opening in Wilmington.
It was started in 1953 as the Peru Central School Federal Credit Union by John Roach and to be used by the school's employees.
It later expanded its membership to include AuSable Valley Central School and Clinton Community College, and eventually added more than 20 select employer groups, or SEGs.
In 2015, however, the credit union was granted a Community Charter by the National Credit Union Administration, allowing it to serve everyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Clinton or Essex counties.
SAME STAFF, HOURS, SERVICE
The credit union's board of directors, supervisory committee, management and staff worked during strategic planning sessions to collaborate and decide on the new name, Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union
"By making the decision to change our name, we are in no way changing our philosophy of 'People, Helping, People,'" Fournier-Pope said. "Members are going to see the same great people working here, and receive the same great service they’re used to."
Staff, hours, products and services will stay the same.
Additional information is available online, www.mountainvalleyfcu.com
