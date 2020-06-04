PERU — The Peru Central School District's proposed 2020-2021 budget falls within the allowable tax levy cap.
The budget totals $48,880,908, which marks a .7 percent increase over last year's spending plan.
“This modest increase reflects the extremely challenging period everyone is experiencing and a drop in forecasted revenues from the state,” according to a community report that detailed the budget.
TAX RATES
The report said the tax levy is set to increase by 2.09 percent, which comes to $371,050.
The tax rate per $1,000 in property value is forecast to decrease for all except the district's Town of Plattsburgh residents.
Those rates are estimated to be $19.68 for those who live in the towns of AuSable and Schuyler Falls; $18.69 for those in the towns of Black Brook, Peru and Saranac; $20.77 for those in the Town of Plattsburgh.
In his message published in the community report, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer said there was no increase in foundation aid at that time.
"Currently, we do not know what our final revenue numbers are from state aid as we are waiting on those numbers from Governor Cuomo."
The budget was based on values provided by the state, but the BOE is prepared to make additional reductions if the state reduces aid in the future, Palmer said.
FINDING BALANCE
Palmer wrote that initial cuts come to $256,868.
Those include the elimination of four positions: a nursing position and a library aide/typist position, both through attrition; the school resource officer position; and a special education teaching position.
"Reductions were selected based on having the least amount of impact on direct instruction within the classroom," Palmer wrote.
He noted that those who watched budget workshops learned of other possible cuts, which were not removed from the proposed budget but will be made if state aid is reduced from projected amounts.
"This is a year of enormous uncertainty, but we remain committed to finding the right balance between educating our community’s children, sustaining a future for the district and balancing the fiduciary responsibility to our taxpayers," Palmer wrote.
ABSENTEE BALLOT
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the state has mandated that school board elections and budget votes will take place by absentee ballot this year.
A message posted on the Peru CSD website notes that two absentee ballots were mailed to residents on specific routes served by the Peru, Schuyler Falls, Morrisonville and Plattsburgh post offices.
Households with more than two qualified voters are asked to contact the District Office via email at sprovost@perucsd.org or phone at 518-643-6002 for additional ballots.
Ballots may be mailed using the included postage-paid envelopes or submitted via the 24/7 drop box located by the High School flagpole/Community Room entrance, the message said.
The ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 and will be kept sealed and in a secure, locked location until that date and time.
To maintain confidentiality, the ballots and envelopes will be immediately separated, and all ballots will remain folded and unread until all envelopes have been opened.
"The entire envelope and ballot opening and counting will be live-streamed and available for the public to view," the message said.
BUS PROPOSITION
A proposition on the ballot asks if the district may purchase of two 55-passenger school buses at a maximum cost of $128,172.52 each and one wheelchair school bus at a max of $143,140.41.
The costs of the buses would be partially offset by state aid, the proposition reads.
SCHOOL BOARD
Eight candidates are running for two Board of Education seats whose terms are set to expire June 31.
Along with incumbent Steve Peters, Kelley Beauharnois, Daniel Cayea, James Falvo, Sarah Graves, Joel Maggy, Marque Moffett and Kimberly Rose are running for the spots.
The two who receive the greatest number of votes will serve a full five-year term from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
BUDGET HEARING
The Peru Central School District's annual budget hearing can be viewed at youtu.be/DtVEJN6jTrw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.