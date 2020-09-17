KEESEVILLE – First there was the rattle of demolition early in September, and now the sound of new construction rattles Front Street in downtown Keeseville.
The old Grand Union was razed, and the site will be the home of the newest branch of the Peru Federal Credit Union.
The financial institution purchased the property in June from the Keeseville Community Development Corp.
PFCU GROWTH
“In November of 2019, Peru Federal Credit Union opened a small satellite branch in Keeseville when TD Bank abruptly left the community,” Maggie F. Pope, CEO/Manager, said via email.
“Since then PFCU has grown in membership quite rapidly. PFCU felt it was the right move to build a branch with the same amenities as our Peru and AuSable Forks branches with a drive-thru and a Drive Up 24/7 ATM.”
Steven Fuller Excavating is the builder, and AES Northeast is the architect.
Subcontractors include William Murray Electric, J. Hogan Mechanicals, All Tech Security, Twinstate Technologies, Westelcom and Marty’s Carpet.
The square footage of the Keeseville branch will be around 2,400 sq. ft. with a cost not to exceed $850,000.
KEESEVILLE BRANCH
Construction is expected to be completed at the end of November.
“Then, we will need to move in during December with a projected opening date of January 4, 2021,” Pope said.
The Keeseville Branch will be staffed by at least three employees, and there will be a couple of new hires to fill vacancies.
“Our members tell us frequently that they are so happy we are permanently joining the community,” Pope said.
“PFCU serves anyone who lives, works, worships or volunteers in either Clinton or Essex County.
“We are proud to be able to put a branch in Essex County to serve our southern members.
“Our new motto at PFCU is ‘All Roads Lead to PFCU’, and we are proud of the service we provide to our entire membership.”
VACANT FOR 11 YEARS
Town of Chesterfield Supervisor Clayton J. Barber is thrilled with the project.
“With TD Bank leaving, they jumped on the opportunity,” he said.
“The Grand Union was sitting vacant for over 11 years. We are trying to build up the town. The Town of Chesterfield is looking into putting in a municipal parking lot next door to them to provide parking. A lot of people were discouraged when TD Bank was leaving. We didn’t have a local bank.”
