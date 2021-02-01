Peru cooking school top small biz of 2021

PERU — Chef Curtiss Hemm's Carriage House Cooking School took home the North Country Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year award at the chamber's virtual awards dinner last Friday.
"I was definitely taken aback and appreciative and very grateful to have been chosen given the challenges of this year and the many businesses that we keep company with —that's definitely something that I don't lose sight of and am very grateful for," Hemm said during his acceptance speech.
"I graciously accept this on behalf of all of us, not just myself as a single entity, but all of us that have put forth the effort to survive and become sustainable this year and moving forward."
EVENT GOES VIRTUAL
Carriage House Cooking School joined three other awardees, including Businessman of the Year Matt Spiegel, Business of the Year South Junction Enterprises and 2021 Trailblazer Monticia Prather.
The chamber's annual dinner was held virtually this year with the theme, "It’s Time for a Quarantini."
Hemm, former dean of New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, kicked it off, teaching attendees how to make their own quarantine-themed martini, the "Quarantini," through the screen — a method he's grown accustomed to this past year.
BUSINESS GOES VIRTUAL
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Carriage House Cooking School was having a banner 2020 until the pandemic hit last March. The cooking school's website had an average 200 views per day and cooking classes were selling out in 24 hours or less.
Early into March, Hemm said that traffic plummeted.
"There was nobody on the website," he had said. "Zero."
Through a partnership with Charlie Tagliarino, of Plattsburgh-based marketing agency Growtrends, Hemm started a series of free Facebook Live cooking classes that really took off. Attendees watch and participate alongside the chef as he concocts a mixed drink and cooks up a dinner dish.
Classes go live every other Monday. The last one of January 2020 had more than 2,000 views.
With COVID protocols in place, Hemm also continued with in-person classes, chef's tables events and private events.
'PUT IN PERSPECTIVE'
When Chamber President Garry Douglas called Hemm with news of his award, the chef said he was shocked.
"I always think about others who deserve it more," he said. "I recognized that there were others who had much more difficult positions than I did throughout the year.
"I don't have employees. I don't have debt. I don't have those same stimuli; I don't sit up at night worrying that I won't be able to pay somebody."
After taking a step back, though, Hemm remembered why he started Carriage House Cooking School in 2017.
"It was designed so that my wife could stop working when her health deteriorated," he said.
"I put my year in perspective and — we really did do a great job," he continued. "We grew our Facebook likes from 860 to almost 1,600 and we did connect with people and we did have people that shared their dinner table with us.
"That's pretty amazing."
Hemm gave thanks to Tagliarino, without whom, he said, "those videos would have never happened," and the North Country Chamber, without which, he said, "this year would have been a lot rougher."
UP NEXT
Carriage House Cooking School recently launched its latest venture: online cooking classes.
Hemm, who studied other virtual cooking classes, will use Tagliarino, a live cameraperson, as well as multiple stationary cameras for a variety of shots and angles, and engage live with participants.
"If they want to look at the sauce simmering, they can do that," Hemm explained. "If they want to watch me cook, they can."
The classes will be $55 each.
"That's $25 to $30 less than our main competition, but twice as expensive as Sur La Table (cooking lessons)," he said. "I think you get five times as much."
The first, Taste of Thai, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24 and the second, DIY Mac and Cheese, will be a "family style" event for all ages and held Sunday, March 7.
WAY OF THE INDUSTRY
Hemm has other endeavors planned for 2021, but said, given the current climate and the direction of his industry, the focus would be on technology.
"There are going to be people who don't want to go out or don't have a social group or want to join one of our classes," he said.
"Online classes are COVID-friendly."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.