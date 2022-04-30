PERU — The Peru Community Church is celebrating over 200 years of service to the Peru community and surrounding area.
On April 1, in 1822, a group from Peru met with the Congregational Church of Chesterfield seeking approval to establish a Congregational Church in the expanding village of Peru. Approval was granted, and on April 8, 1822, the church was organized as the Peru Congregational Church.
The stone church building at Pleasant, Elm and Main Streets was built 11 years later, in 1833, and dedicated in 1835. That church building stands today, almost 200 years later, with worship services held every Sunday.
In honor of this milestone, the Peru Community Church is hosting a brunch and an exhibit on Sunday, May 1, and is planning a larger heritage event this summer for the entire community.
The current Peru Community Church was officially formed over 75 years ago – in 1944 - by combining that original Congregational church (which was by then Presbyterian) with the Methodist Church formed by 1802 in Peru.
That Methodist building from 1811 was located on Main Street (near present-day Stewarts and Vale Haven Home).
Story boards describing that 1822 event as well as the 1922 centennial celebration are on display in the Peru Community Church Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street.
The church historian, Barb Benkwitt, will be there to answer questions for the next two weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 3 and 5 p.m. (May 3, 5, 10 and 12).
The Granny’s Attic Boutique sale at the Peru Community Church will be open Saturday May 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The history exhibit will also be viewable on those days.
The Peru Community Church welcomes all to worship, held at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary and via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.