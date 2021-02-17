PERU — A Peru home at 3990 Route 9 was lost to a room and contents fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Peru Fire Department responded to the residence by the lake at about 1:30 p.m., Fire Chief Brian Westover said.
At that point, there was only smoke coming from the building, Westover said. But the fire quickly grew and spread throughout the cabin. The fire did not spread to the surrounding buildings.
The Peru Fire Department was joined by the South Plattsburgh, Keeseville and District 3 Fire Departments to help extinguish the blaze.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, but the building was a complete loss by the end, Westover said.
The cause of the of the fire was determined to be a malfunction with equipment being used at the cabin’s property, Westover said.
The Peru Fire Department was back in service at about 3 p.m.
