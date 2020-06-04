PERU — The eight Peru Central School District Board of Education candidates answered the question: What are two or three needs that must be priorities for our district to address? Why do you see these as needs?
Daniel Cayea: "The pandemic has caused a domino effect financially for not just state governments but local governments and schools are no exception here. Even when the federal government provides assistance to the states, the delivery of those funds aren’t going to be immediate. The consequences won’t be painless, but we can make them less painful by thoughtful and concise planning. All other things considered, I think the priorities would be, for me, first finalizing the capital project ensuring that it is done to specification with little to no cost overrun. Secondly, also considering the crisis, would be to help develop and facilitate plans that will address the inequity in broadband connectivity and technology access."
Kelley Beauharnois: "In these times the health and safety of students and staff are paramount. As the facts of COVID-19 unfold, we as a school community need to react quickly and effectively to keep the students and staff at Peru Central School safe. The morale of the staff at Peru Central School is not as positive as it has been in the past. Now more than ever our school needs to work together."
James Falvo: "It is time to find a way to negotiate a fair and equitable contract for our teachers that makes them feel appreciated while not sacrificing the needs of their students. The district has made great strides in communication with students and families but it needs to continue to improve in order to grow involvement."
Sarah Graves: "During these difficult times, I see many tough challenges, and many new paths to follow. Hard decisions will have to be made, but with a dedicated, flexible and creative team, Peru will come through. Health and safety issues, financial decisions, curriculum issues and extra-curricular activities will all require a strong look at our resources, both those we have and those we are yet to find. It is our job to help each child grow into their future. Kahil Gibran said, 'We are the bow, let us bend it with all our might and send those arrows high and far.'"
Steve Peters: "Financial efficiency is necessary to balance between taxpayers and education delivery. We should make more capital investments that save annual operational expenses. We need to ensure that students become exemplary global citizens by fostering a more robust education in diversity and inclusion. It’s important to be knowledgeable enough to work through our differences collaboratively and humble enough to know that there are many ways to be a productive citizen."
Joel Maggy: "Communication with the school families and community itself is priority number one in my opinion. Keeping community members in the loop of things that are happening within the district promotes transparency and creates a sense of togetherness.
"The campus should be a place the entire community feels comfortable using. We need to find a way to promote uses of district facilities in a safe, but effective way."
Marque Moffett: "First, responsible budgeting. In this time of economic uncertainty, we must make sure we protect the programs our kids need and love. Doing so will be a challenge and we want a diverse board that represents the diverse interests of our district community. Second, positive and supportive leadership for our schools. I have heard some concerning rumors of teacher intimidation. I believe faculty and staff are better able to help our students achieve their academic and extracurricular goals when they are feeling supported and empowered themselves."
Kimberly Rose: "In my opinion, the school needs to restore a sense of managerial bounds by the use of checks and balances. In addition, the school should work towards making it easier for granting community members access to school facilities."
This is an excerpt from a May 27 post to The Peru Gazette website titled "Peru School Board Candidates Answer Eight Questions." It was run with the permission of The Peru Gazette.
