PLATTSBURGH -- The Chapel Hill Foundation awarded a $4,500 "challenge grant" to complete the Turtle Sculpture at Peace Point Park in Plattsburgh’s Harborside.
Once $4,500 is raised during the challenge period, which began May 1, the local foundation will grant $4,500 to match it.
This will ensure that the turtle can be completed and installed this August.
“We are very grateful for this challenge and the many private donations,” Don Papson, working group chair, said in a news release.
“We need just $1,800 to reach the $4,500 goal to win the Chapel Hill matching grant.”
The Turtle Sculpture originated with meetings of Tsi ietsenhtha (Jee Yeh Jen Ta)/Plattsburgh Art Project, a working group of Mohawk and non-Native people collaborating to acknowledge the presence of Indigenous people in the Plattsburgh area for thousands of years.
Tsi ietsenhtha is the Mohawk name for Plattsburgh, which means “where one scoops or gets water.”
The grass-roots group is collaborating with Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project and the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA).
"Outside Art is honored to partner on this project," Julia Devine, who is helping to draft grants for the group, said.
"We have long wanted to bring an Indigenous public art piece to Plattsburgh to make our spaces more equitable."
CCHA Board President Geri Favreau said in the release that her organization “is very proud to be a part of this long overdue project honoring the Native American people who settled this land long before European settlers arrived."
Through the sculpture, Plattsburgh can become a center for teaching about Indigenous values, including the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Creation Story and Thanksgiving Address.
A key element is having a responsible relationship with Mother Earth and the natural world.
The turtle is so essential to the creation of all living things that the Haudenosaunee people know North America as Turtle Island.
“This project will invite renewing the relationship between the Plattsburgh community and our neighbors,” Emily Stacey, a Mohawk member of the group, who lives and grew up in Plattsburgh, said.
Created by internationally-known Mohawk potter Natasha Smoke Santiago, the clay turtle shell sculpture will depict symbols central to the world view and spirituality of the Haudenosaunee people.
The award-winning artist uses traditional Mohawk pottery techniques in making her clay pieces.
Her works are on display in many museums in the United States and Canada, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. and the Upper Canada Village Discovery Centre, Morrisburg, Ontario.
The sculpture project was kicked off with grant funding provided in April by the Clinton County Health Department in partnership with the New York State Health Foundation and private donations.
“So many people have told us that this project is very important and overdue,” Penny Clute, a group member, said.
Any additional funds raised will be dedicated first to completing the project by adding clay sculptures of Sky Woman and the Three Sisters, furthering the public's learning about the Haudenosaunee Creation Story, and then to developing programming.
Support this project by mailing a check to CCHA (Clinton County Historical Association), 98 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh, NY 12903, with “Turtle Sculpture” written in the memo line or by donating to a Facebook fundraiser at Facebook.com/turtlesculpture.
