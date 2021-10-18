Peace by Piece boutique dresses region's women from head to toe

PHOTO PROVIDEDApril Bates, 33, poses at her new store Peace by Piece. The boutique shop sells clothing and accessories for women size small to 5X. “Different size bodies still want to be feminine and cute and dressy. They don’t want to just put on a hoodie. So I chose pieces that were that — feminine and dainty. Now this friend and that friend, who are any size, can shop together.”