Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza opens

Glen Pavone, son of the late Arnold “Arnie” Pavone, says a few words during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday afternoon at the new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh. Glen stands in the lot, just across the street from downtown staple Arnie’s Restaurant, and holds a small urn with his father’s ashes as he thanks the city, the construction team and all others who helped dedicate the lot to his father. “Thank you for your work on this,” he said.