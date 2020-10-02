Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza opens

PLATTSBURGH — The new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza is now open for Lake City parkers.
NEW LOT
The 103-space lot sits on Margaret Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh next to a Community Bank branch and across from longstanding Italian food stop Arnie's Restaurant.
It was part of the city's plan to find downtown replacement parking options to supplement the loss of the Durkee Street parking lot, which was to be redeveloped as part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
The parking area opened Friday after about two months of construction, which included the demolition of the former Glens Falls National Bank building there and the loss of one-way thoroughfare Division Street.
MORE DOWNTOWN PARKING
Other parking replacement options included a city-county partnership to reconstruct the Clinton County Government Center parking lot and the reconfiguration of the city-owned Broad Street parking lot.
The county lot has been open for some time, and the Broad Street lot just reopened for parkers this week.
City Community Development Director Matthew Miller said reconstruction had added 21 new spaces there, bringing its count up to 80.
"The other parking projects are all right around the Durkee parking lot," he said. "They're going to depend on what the final approved design for the development is.
"Those are all waiting on final approval."
FOR ARNIE
Family and friends of Arnold "Arnie" Pavone, who died at 92 in 2018, had requested the lot be named in the late restaurant owner's honor.
A petition from last year had received hundreds of signatures from community members who were in support of the dedication.
If the bank was going to come down and the parking lot was going to be named something, it should be after Arnie, supporters had said.
The request was later OK'd by the 2019 City Common Council, naming the lot the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza.
At a Friday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony, Glen Pavone, Arnie's son, thanked everyone who was involved in the dedication process.
"Thank you," he said, holding an urn filled with his father's ashes. "Thank you for your work on this."
