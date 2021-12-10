Paul Smith's watershed institute expands lake monitoring program

PAUL SMITHS — The Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute recently announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program to expand the Adirondack Lake Assessment Program and further safeguard bodies of water across the Adirondack region.
ALAP is the largest community-science lake monitoring program in the Adirondack region, run in partnership between AWI and Protect the Adirondacks. Operating since 1997, community members volunteering through ALAP collect water samples and other data on 90 lakes in the Adirondacks.
The results help uncover the impacts of road salt, understand recovery from acidification, and address other challenges to Adirondack lakes. The recent grant funding expands opportunities for additional community members to contribute toward this effort.
Despite the wide reach and success of ALAP, many of the Adirondacks’ 3,000+ lakes and ponds have not been surveyed for water quality in more than two decades, and some have never been assessed.
The lack of long-term data and regular assessments present many challenges to the protection of these important resources. On the New York side of the Lake Champlain Basin, just 32 lakes are monitored regularly.
“We’ve done an excellent job of monitoring Adirondack lakes at a regional scale but often lack the data necessary to make informed decisions about individual waterbodies,” said Brendan Wiltse, senior research scientist at AWI. “Adirondack lakes are facing stress from climate change, road salt, harmful algal blooms, failing septic systems, and invasive species. If we’re going to guard our lakes against these threats, we need current data to prioritize action.”
AWI and Protect the Adirondacks are recruiting volunteers to help monitor at least an additional twenty lakes within the Lake Champlain Basin. Volunteer training and lake monitoring begin in spring 2022. Funds from the Lake Champlain Basin Program cover monitoring equipment and the first year of lake membership fees.
“Our success at monitoring so many Adirondack lakes over the past twenty-four years lies in the hands of the hundreds of community members that have lent their time and energy to the program,” said Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks. “We encourage anyone who wants to participate in protecting their waterbodies to join ALAP.”
A map of eligible bodies of water and more information about volunteering are found at adklakes.org/lcb.
