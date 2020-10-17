PAUL SMITHS — Two months following a return to on-campus instruction, Paul Smith's College continues to report zero COVID-19 cases.
The college's success in battling COVID-19 has resulted from a combination of strict health and safety protocols, a press release said, as well as rigorous testing and a "community-wide dedication to protecting one another's health."
In an effort to reduce travel to and from campus, Paul Smith's instituted a modified fall semester schedule that included classes beginning early on Aug. 18 and the cancellation of a traditional Fall break.
In-person coursework is set to conclude prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, and classes will wrap up with online exams and Capstone presentations in early December.
Additionally, all students, faculty and staff received COVID-19 tests early in the semester, while testing has continued with random cohorts of 25 to 75 individuals tested weekly.
Fewer than a dozen students who traveled to the college from high-concentration areas quarantined on campus, and by late September the number of those in isolation reached zero.
"With a thoughtful COVID-19 management plan, rigorously self-policed, we've been delivering face-to-face instruction since August without a single COVID case," Interim President Dr. Jon C. Strauss said in the release. "We're comfortable that we'll be able to maintain that record thanks to the resilience and commitment of all our Smitties."
While remaining free of COVID-19 is by no means an exact science, the release said, Paul Smith's benefits from its geographical setting as well as a management plan that includes mask policy when social distancing is not possible, prohibition of visitors and daily health screenings via mobile or desktop application for all those physically on campus.
In addition to COVID-19 measures, the college has also made flu shots available on campus for students and staff.
Remote learning remains an available option, with lectures broadcasted and recorded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.