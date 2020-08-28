PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith's College has announced a partnership with Arizona State University that makes ASU's Visiting University Student program available to currently enrolled students.
Visiting University Students have access to hundreds of ASU online courses in fields ranging from science and engineering to humanities, art and design, as well as classes offered live through ASU Sync, an interactive, Zoom-based platform that provides many of the same benefits as in-person instruction.
ASU Online typically runs in a 7.5-week format, with Fall A and B sessions, and ASU Sync runs in a 15-week format.
"We are very pleased to join forces with Paul Smith's in a program providing their students with access to hundreds of ASU Online courses," said Phil Regier, University Dean for Educational Initiatives and CEO of EdPlus at Arizona State University. "We have been building this catalogue for over a decade, and believe our courses to be of the highest quality, and as rigorous as the same courses in a face-to-face setting."
Eligible Paul Smith's students will also receive scholarship aid equal to 20 percent of ASU's base tuition and fees for the program of study.
"Arizona State University is a leading innovator in developing flexible course delivery options," said Paul Smith's College Provost Nicholas Hunt-Bull. "We're delighted to have such an esteemed institution agree to this partnership. ASU's variety of coursework and generous scholarship aid make this an opportunity we're excited to extend to our students."
The Visiting Student Application can be completed in 10 to 15 minutes and admission decisions are made within one to two days.
Following completion of a course or courses, students may request a transcript and have the credits applied toward their Paul Smith's degree.
More information on the Visiting University Student program can be found at admission.asu.edu/visiting. Students must apply through this link in order to be eligible.
