Patnode retires from TOP post

PLATTSBURGH — With more than 20 years of service under his belt, longtime Town of Plattsburgh servant Kevin Patnode stepped down from his position as town clerk.
According to Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, Patnode recently had a health-related event.
"Personally, I am beyond thankful that he is alright," Cashman says in a recent statement. "However, he has decided to resign his post as town clerk.
"I am reminded of quote by Michael J. Foxx, 'Acceptance doesn't mean resignation; it means understanding that something is what it is and that there's got to be a way through it,'" Cashman continues.
"Please join me in thanking Kevin for his tremendous service to the Town of Plattsburgh."
TOWN JUSTICE REIGN
Patnode served as the Town of Plattsburgh's town justice for many years.
"In fact, his tenure makes him the town's longest serving justice," Cashman said.
The supervisor noted approximately 180,000 cases administrated by the senior justice, none of which had ethical violations and only one of which was overturned.
TERM UNFINISHED
Patnode was elected for a four-year term as Plattsburgh town clerk in fall 2019, replacing predecessor Rickey Collins on Jan. 1, 2020.
In this role, Cashman said Patnode "would take on a new set of challenges, including the responsibilities of administering the Plattsburgh Community Mausoleum. He also extended hours to include Thursday evenings right before the Town Board meetings."
On May 6, the Plattsburgh Town Board unanimously appointed Kathryn "Katie" Kalluche to the role of deputy town clerk. She will serve in this capacity for the remainder of the year.
'PASSION TO SERVE'
Cashman issued a "heartfelt thanks" to Kalluche for taking on the job.
"Katie is a wonderful addition to the team," he said. "No doubt you will find her skills, talents and commitment to public service inexhaustible. I would ask for patience during the transition, but be assured she is already hitting the ground running."
Kalluche, a mom of two and owner of small business ADK Yard Cards, said she had hoped to help Patnode transition to retirement in the near future, but said those plans were "put on the fast track" a few weeks ago.
"I feel very lucky to have gotten training from him as a second deputy so I can jump in and hit the ground running for the residents of the Town of Plattsburgh," she told the Press-Republican. "This position is so appealing because of my passion to serve our residents to the best of my ability with a smile on my face."
Kalluche expected to run for the elected seat this fall.
"I am really excited to earn our residents' votes in November."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.