Patnode retires from TOP post

PHOTO PROVIDEDPlattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman swears in Kathryn “Katie” Kalluche as deputy town clerk with Kalluche’s son, Cooper, assisting with the ceremony. Elected Town Clerk Kevin Patnode, former town justice, recently stepped down from the position. Kalluche will serve in his place through the end of 2021. Kalluche plans to run for the seat this fall.