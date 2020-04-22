PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's Democratic and Republican committees disagree over how the county legislature's Area 8 vacancy should be filled.
The Republicans support appointing a person to hold the seat until November's general election with the understanding that he or she would not run for the position, while Democrats would like to see a special election.
Both options are allowable under a local law and have been used by the legislature within the past five years.
Mark Dame, a Republican, stepped down from the Area 8 position — which represents parts of both the city and town of Plattsburgh — earlier this month to permanently move to South Carolina.
COST, PRIMARIES
Clinton County Republican Party Chair Clark Currier argued that there are many cons of a special election on top of the current public health concerns due to COVID-19.
For example, per executive order, neither party can hold a nominating meeting to choose a candidate until at least June 1, and even that step is contingent upon Gov. Andrew Cuomo's actions on easing restrictions.
Currier questioned whether Area 8 voters would have enough time to get to know the candidates and make an informed choice.
Additionally, a stand-alone special election would incur a cost to the municipalities, while an appointment would not, he argued.
Under local law, the latest possible date a special election could be held is July 7. The required early voting period that comes with that date would interfere with vote counting for the Democratic presidential and City of Plattsburgh mayoral primaries slated for June 23, Clinton County Republican Commissioner of Elections Greg Campbell said.
That is further exacerbated by the fact that the county's Board of Elections is supposed to be operating with reduced staff in the office, he added.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
The legislature could schedule the special election for the same date as the primaries, Campbell said.
But, he added, Republicans may be concerned that the mayoral primary would draw more Democratic voters to two of the four voting districts in Area 8 for the special election.
Currier added that scheduling it for June 23 would cut two weeks off an already short campaign.
Without question, the Republican Committee would back a special election under normal circumstances, Currier continued.
“This is a health and safety issue. We respect what has happened prior to this vacancy, but public safety should be our priority right now.”
'FAIR TO EVERYBODY'
Clinton County Democratic Committee Chair Jerry Marking pointed out that special elections were more recently used to fill legislative vacancies.
“It’s just the way to do it to be fair to everybody,” he said, adding that people had spoken out against an appointment the last time the issue came up.
Asked about public health concerns that come with conducting an election during this time, Marking said, “We wouldn’t have to be dealing with this if Mark Dame would have resigned in January when he left the area.”
He said he was told Dame was going to resign then, adding that there are a lot of factors to consider.
“They haven’t canceled the primaries either. They’re still going to be voting, they can do absentee voting. There’s a lot of ways to go around it."
Marking said the cost of a special election would be offset if it was held at the same time as the primary election.
Both committees have candidates in mind for the seat, but neither chair shared those people's names.
DAME WEIGHS IN
Responding to Marking's comments, Dame said his resignation was up to himself, his family and his constituents, not Marking.
He added that there was a transition period of a few months where he went back and forth from Plattsburgh to South Carolina to move belongings, which is normal and to be expected.
Like Currier, Dame would usually support a special election.
“But let’s not pretend these are normal times,” he said.
“I would not be opposed at all to an appointment to fill the seat until November and that appointment being a person (that) would promise not to run so they wouldn’t have an incumbent advantage."
That would be the prudent thing to do, he continued, adding that the person's party affiliation did not matter to him.
