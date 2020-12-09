PLATTSBURGH — There are two active boil water orders in the City of Plattsburgh resulting from emergency water main repairs.
Couch Street, from Williams Street to Helen Street, is closed to all non-emergency traffic.
There has also been an interruption of water service and a boil water order issued for 38 through 64 Couch St. and 7 Helen Street.
On Standish Street, there will be an interruption of water service and a boil water order has been issued for 32 through 53 Standish St.
Both orders will remain in effect until further notice.
