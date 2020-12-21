PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water main repair on Beekman Street, there are road closures on both Beekman Street and Cornelia Street.
Beekman Street is closed to all traffic from Cornelia Street to the CVPH Entrance, while Cornelia Street is closed to all traffic from Beekman Street to Draper Avenue.
All west-bound traffic on Cornelia Street will be diverted south onto Beekman Street and all east-bound traffic on Cornelia Street will be diverted south onto Draper Avenue.
These road closures will remain in effect until further notice.
