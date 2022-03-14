PLATTSBURGH - Court Street from North Catherine Street to Pleasant Street in the City of Plattsburgh reopened for all traffic at around 2 pm Monday.
The road had been closed as the result of an emergency water main repair.
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Updated: March 14, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
