breaking Parking ban lifted in City of Plattsburgh Jan 3, 2021 2 hrs ago PLATTSBURGH - All parking bans throughout the City of Plattsburgh have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Sunday.The bans were put into effect prior to last Friday night's snow event.
