PLATTSBURGH - The city-wide parking ban in the City of Plattsburgh has been modified.
As of midnight, on Monday, Dec. 20, the parking ban is now for the north end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot only, a news release said.
Vehicles that are parked in the north end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot during this parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense.
No other areas in the city are affected by this parking ban.
