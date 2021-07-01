PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City will host a public hearing today at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall regarding a proposed zoning code adjustment.
Recently introduced by City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) as a local law, the tweak would eliminate the off-street parking requirements now in place for real property parcels.
"I do get the sense that some people, when they hear about the idea that you get rid of parking minimums, (think it) means there will be no parking, which is certainly not always the case," McFarlin said. "There will always be a need for parking and, rather, this allows the market and city policy to be flexible in meeting parking needs instead of having such a provision dictate a one-size-fits-all mandatory requirement."
CURRENT CODE
The zoning chapter in question now features a lengthy chart, which, taking a parcel's size and use into consideration, details its required number of off-street parking spaces.
If the proposed local law language were to replace this section of the code, it would instead read, "Parcels of real property within the City of Plattsburgh shall not be required to establish a minimum number of off-street parking spaces."
McFarlin told the Press-Republican he was first alerted to parking minimums while doing research as a member of the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee in 2019 and said he was "surprised when this issue was the most discussed issue involving parking policy."
The councilor cited articles, posted by activist group Strong Towns, that describe possible parking minimum conflicts, like the creation of unnecessary parking lots and fiscal struggles for small, up-and-coming businesses.
'WORTHWHILE POLICY'
If approved in Plattsburgh, McFarlin admitted the city would likely not see "imminent changes."
The councilor credited this to downtown's Special Assessment District, or SAD, which, he said, had, in most cases, replaced parking minimums with variances.
"However," he added, "I do think adopting this local law would be worthwhile policy for Plattsburgh in the long term and would be of great assistance in the city managing parking in the future."
DURKEE EXAMPLE
Asked if there were any projects he felt were hindered by the current policy, McFarlin noted Prime Plattsburgh LLC's redevelopment project at the Durkee Street parking lot, saying that project "obviously had parking requirements as point of contention."
While that was the only example brought to his attention during his years on the council, McFarlin said he wouldn't be surprised if there were others.
"I have heard stories of projects being stopped in their tracks due to coming up one parking spot short," he added.
'AN EVERLASTING CONVERSATION'
The Ward 5 councilor just this week announced plans to resign from his seat on the Common Council by this week's end.
McFarlin said he will unfortunately not see this law go through before his time with the governing body comes to a close.
The law requires an environment review and action from the Clinton County Planning Department. If it receives an affirmative vote at tonight's meeting, the city's attorney will be able to move forward with those initiatives.
"The issue of parking and how to best meet the city's needs in parking will certainly be an everlasting conversation that allows for change and evolution based upon changing circumstances and needs," McFarlin said.
