Park bulldozed for community well

ELIZABETHTOWN – The town’s Footbridge Park has been destroyed so a new community drinking water well can be drilled.
Elizabethtown Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew III is promising the park will be reconstructed and the trees cut for the drilling rig to maneuver will be replanted.
Footbridge Lane resident Kristin Dooley said she awoke recently to the sound of heavy machinery and chainsaws running and found there was a muddy ruin where the park had been.
“The Elizabethtown supervisor bulldozed the Footbridge Park,” she said by email.
“This was done without notifying anyone. Trees were clear cut and they are putting in a road to the river. This park was created by a New York State Grant for Healthy Spaces.”
Merrihew said the town is under a state Department of Health consent order that requires upgrades including a redundant water source for the town’s public water system.
It has been drawing water from artesian wells on Scrabble Hollow Road, with a treatment facility on Route 9N. The town is using a State Clean Water Grant and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for the project.
“They (DOH) said we needed to do a brand new water source,” Merrihew said.
“After five years of fighting them, they got me. One of the best spots the hydrogeologist identified was at the footbridge.”
He said many of the trees they cut were dead or blown dead.
“We can pipe it underground by the (County) Department of Health building,” the supervisor said.
“I had to clear a 20-foot section for a drilling rig in the middle of the park. There’s money in the capital project funds for restoration.
“The initial sight is awful. We needed to get the drilling rig in.”
He said they will restore the park when the project is completed, including replanting the trees.
“The beautiful woods behind my house are now a hot mess,” Dooley said.
“They clear cut and the trail is completely disrupted. This was a special place for our neighbors and community. I am devastated that it has been destroyed and I want to stop further destruction.”
Created in 2012, Footbridge Park was located at the end of Footbridge Lane in Elizabethtown and offered short, simple walks. There were also climbing walls, a tree fort, benches and a picnic area.
Funding came from a New York State Department of Health’s Creating Healthy Places to Live, Work and Play grant, via Essex County Public Health Department, and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, via the Town of Elizabethtown.
Total funds spent on the project were $113,900.
She said the town should have looked for a better location that didn’t obliterate a public park.
“There are many other places of developed town land that this could have been done on. Plus, I do not believe the public was notified of this project.”
Dooley said she wasn’t, and she’s an adjacent property owner.
“There were deer that slept right where the new road is now.”
