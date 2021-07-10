RAY BROOK – Some people say the Adirondack Park Agency saved the Adirondacks from overdevelopment, while others believe the agency should never have existed.
In 1971, the New York State Legislature voted to create the Adirondack Park Agency, and 50 years later its birth is being both celebrated and condemned.
1971
In the agency’s own words, from its website: “The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) is a New York state government agency, consisting of 54 staff and an 11-member board. In 1971 the APA was created by the State Legislature to develop long-range public and private land use plans for the largest park in the continental United States.”
Brad Edmondson is the author of the new book, “A Wild Idea,” about the creation of the APA.
“It was a one-time combination of events that allowed the APA to come into existence,” Edmondson told the Press-Republican.
“The APA is due to social forces coming together and those factors fell apart as soon as the agency was set up. The APA is an artifact of an era when Americans trusted in big government solutions. Its operation happened in an era when trust in those topdown solutions was falling apart.”
The Adirondack Park Agency could probably not be created today, he said.
“It was an era when Americans trusted government to solve social problems. But that trust fell apart almost immediately.”
It’s significant that the Watergate hearings opened the day the APA was created, he said.
“The fact that it has persisted is kind of incredible.”
Peter Paine Jr.
How the Park Agency carries out its mission has been debated since the agency opened its Ray Brook headquarters in 1973 and began regulating development in the Adirondack Park.
One person who was at the APA from the beginning is Peter Paine Jr. of Willsboro, who served on the agency’s Board of Commissioners from 1973 to 1997.
Now age 85, Paine remembers first being on the Temporary Study Commission that Gov. Nelson Rockefeller formed to re-envision the future of the Adirondacks. Paine drafted the park’s State Land Master Plan and New York State’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act.
“When Governor Rockefeller signed the act creating the Adirondack Park Agency in June 1971, he set in motion an innovative and at times controversial process,” Paine told the Press-Republican by email.
“The APA's first task was to develop a State Land Master Plan for the some 40 percent of the land within the 6 million acre Adirondack Park that was owned by the state and formed part of the Forest Preserve. This plan only required approval by the governor.
“Its second and far more difficult task was to develop a Private Land Use and Development Plan for the private lands within the Park. This plan required approval of the legislature and, when that occurred in 1973, gave to the APA extensive authority over land-use and development on the private lands.”
He said at the time, only three of the 90-plus towns and villages in the park had any form of local land-use controls: the villages of Lake Placid and Westport and the Town of Webb (Old Forge).
“There was great hostility to land-use controls of any form,” Paine said. “That hostility was intensified when such controls were vested in a state agency whose members were appointed by the governor and were not subject to local influence or control.”
Preserved
After signing the APA Act, Rockefeller declared that the “Adirondacks are preserved forever.”
How it was preserved is what rankled many people, with development severely curtailed and minimum lot sizes established for building a home.
One of the APA’s most famous commissioners was author Anne LaBastille, who’d become famous for writing the book “Woodswoman,” a fictionalized account of her back-to-nature life in a remote cabin.
Journalists who covered APA meetings found that LaBastille, who died in 2011, voted against almost everything that came before the agency, often repeating “it’s a park, a park, a park” during discussions of projects.
Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway said a lot has changed since the APA was formed, but the agency hasn’t kept up.
“The agency has done a lot of good for the Adirondacks over the decades, both in protecting the park's private lands from over-development and protecting its public lands from inappropriately intensive recreational uses that would harm its wild character,” Janeway said by email. “However, 50 years without a significant update to its rules and regulations is too long.”
The Adirondack Park Agency needs to find its way, he said.
“New York has learned a great deal about environmental protection and the conservation of wildlife in that half-century. We need to apply those lessons to improve the way the park agency does its job. Most of all, the agency needs dedicated leadership and more scientific expertise on its board and staff. It has been without a chair since May of 2019, one out-of-park seat is vacant and three of the seven citizen members are serving on expired terms.”
There are some things the agency could do to get back on track, Janeway said.
“In short, on the 50th anniversary of the Adirondack Park Agency, the Adirondack Council calls on the state to do three things: one, renew its commitment to preservation of this world class wilderness; two, to honor the legacy of the Adirondacks and the visionaries who created the Adirondack Park Agency; and three, make a new commitment to strengthen leadership, expertise, staff and funding to enable the APA to do the job it is supposed to do, protecting the clean water and wilderness of this national treasure while encouraging responsible hamlet centered economic development.”
50 Years
Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, said he believes the APA is considerably weaker now than it was in the beginning.
“The Adirondack Park and Adirondack communities are unquestionably better off with the APA Act and Land Use and Development Plan than we would have been without it,” Bauer said by email.
“For its first 25 years, the APA was controlled by an APA board and governors who made environmental protection the priority. For the last 25 years the APA has been controlled by an APA board and governors who made economic development the priority.”
The agency’s focus shifted, he said, and not for the better.
“The contrasts are stark,” Bauer said. “Compare how the Gleneagles project in Lake Placid in the 1990s was handled versus the Adirondack Club and Resort in the 2000s. Compare how care was taken to ban mountain bikes in Wilderness in the 1980s with recent efforts to expand motorized use in the Forest Preserve. Compare how earlier APA boards worked as a check to balance Forest Preserve management with the current failures that resulted in the state's highest court ruling that the APA has violated the Forever Wild clause of the State Constitution.”
The Adirondacks see 700 to 1,000 new residential or commercial structures each year, Bauer said.
“Only about one-third of new development in the Adirondack Park was subject to an APA review and permit,” he said. “The rest is handled by local governments according to the APA density requirements.
“The biggest land use area where the APA Act has had an impact is with Resource Management lands zoning, 15 units per square mile, roughly 42-acre zoning. Development rates were clearly slowed in those areas. The weakest part of APA zoning was in Moderate Intensity Use areas on shorelines, where development was concentrated and continued in high numbers.”
The Adirondack Park isn’t even managed as one cohesive area, Bauer said.
“In the last two decades, the APA has failed to act as the lead agency in the Adirondack Park that sets far-reaching policies and goals so that the Adirondack Park is managed as a cohesive integrated landscape,” Bauer said. “Today, the state still cuts the Adirondack Park into multiple regions for economic development, transportation, and environmental conservation. The idea of a unified Adirondack Park, coherently managed by the State of New York has remained elusive.
“In many ways the weaknesses of the APA Act and its administration were masked by the state land protection agenda that saw over 500,000 acres purchased for the Forest Preserve and over 750,000 acres of conservation easement lands protected in the last 50 years.
“Land protection clearly took the pressure off of the APA to limit development in the Adirondack Park,” he concluded.
Anti-APA
Many anti-Adirondack Park Agency grassroots groups sprang up after the APA was created, and again when the state’s Commission on the Adirondacks in the 21st Century Report came out in 1990 and recommended even more strenuous land-use controls.
Dale French of Crown Point was president of the now-inactive Adirondack Solidarity Alliance, one of those grassroots organizations.
“Many of us believe the APA is an unconstitutional agency,” French said by email. “It is in effect a regulatory governmental body not accountable to those it regulates, much the same as the English crown was some 250 years ago, i.e., regulation, in that case taxation, without representation.”
It’s difficult to win against the APA in regulatory matters, he said.
“However, the APA has a bully to help maintain its control: the State of New York,” French said. “Unless someone has super-deep pockets, any legal action is impossible. The elitists who conceived the APA Act at the time viewed it as a stepping stone to eventually removing, as Peter Paine once said, ‘the hand of man from the Adirondacks.’”
The 1990 study report caught a lot of people by surprise, he said.
“They (state officials) weren't prepared for the hostile reception that the study, “The Adirondacks in the 21st Century,” received,” French said. “Truly, however, the APA's policies and practices assured widespread opposition to any attempt to make further regulatory intrusion into the lives of the Adirondack people.”
Review Board
After the creation of the APA, State Sen. Ronald B. Stafford of Plattsburgh got a bill passed to create the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, a watchdog agency over the APA.
Review Board members attend APA meetings, often offering advice and commenting on projects. No one from the Review Board responded to a request for comment for this story.
The APA is not doing anything special for its creation anniversary, APA Public Information Officer Keith McKeever said.
“The APA has always marked the implementation date as its anniversary so we are planning for 2023,” he said by email.
The agency was made by legislative act in 1971, but didn’t begin operation until 1973.
Commented
